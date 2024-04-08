Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $227.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.58.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $219.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

