MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded to Outperform by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in MaxLinear by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.