JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $17.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.46.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 10,162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

