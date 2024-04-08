Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.88.

SYF stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

