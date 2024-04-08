Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

