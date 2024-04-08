Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $53.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,981,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,691,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.