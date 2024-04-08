Evercore ISI Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $3.50

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAVE. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a negative rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

