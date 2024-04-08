Evercore ISI Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $610.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $599.00.

NYSE:TMO opened at $579.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

