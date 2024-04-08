AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on T. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of T stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,406,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,443,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

