Brokerages Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) PT at $20.34

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

