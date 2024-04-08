Evercore ISI Increases JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $8.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a sell rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.53.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

