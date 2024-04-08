Citigroup Increases Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $32.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

CAG opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 306,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.