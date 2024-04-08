RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $123.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RPM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.60.

RPM International stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

