Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
