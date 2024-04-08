Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Forestar Group Price Performance
NYSE:FOR opened at $39.24 on Friday. Forestar Group has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
