Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Forestar Group Price Performance

NYSE:FOR opened at $39.24 on Friday. Forestar Group has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forestar Group

About Forestar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.