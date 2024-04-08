Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

GPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.89.

NYSE:GPC opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.95. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

