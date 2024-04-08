NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NS opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,535,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 351,608 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,401,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,084,858 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

