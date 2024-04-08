StockNews.com Lowers Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

