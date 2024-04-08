Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $86,647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

