Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $94.89 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

