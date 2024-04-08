COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $588.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In other news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $230,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at $35,933,219.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,010,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,933,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,767,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656 in the last 90 days. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

