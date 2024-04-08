Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,420 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420 ($17.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCT shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.70) price target for the company.

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,596 ($20.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,517.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,403.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,880.36, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150 ($14.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,648 ($20.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 4,642.86%.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

