Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Price Target at $27.50

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

DURECT stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. DURECT has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DURECT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

