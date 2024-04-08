Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.