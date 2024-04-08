Wells Fargo & Company Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $47.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.95.

Shares of EBAY opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

