J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $210.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $212.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $195.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,123 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

