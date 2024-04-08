DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.70.

DASH stock opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.79. DoorDash has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $9,319,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,387 shares of company stock worth $68,088,142 in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

