JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGNX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of MacroGenics from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGNX

MacroGenics Trading Up 2.6 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.09. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.49% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $199,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $277,655.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,756 shares of company stock valued at $637,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $5,887,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.