Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $550.00 to $585.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on META. Mizuho boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $499.38.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $527.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $530.70.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock worth $705,134,392. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signify Wealth purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.