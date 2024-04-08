Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Reddit stock opened at 47.56 on Thursday. Reddit has a 12 month low of 44.00 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 71,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 2,318,009.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 681,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,017,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

