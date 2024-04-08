StockNews.com Lowers Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.24.

NYSE H opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock worth $333,945,183. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,934,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

