Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of H stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.