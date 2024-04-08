Robert W. Baird Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $362.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $319.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $318.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $344.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

