Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $1,300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,300.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,161.06. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

