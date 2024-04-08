StockNews.com Upgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ICD opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 211,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

