StockNews.com Upgrades Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance
ICD opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 4.91.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
