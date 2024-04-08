Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) vs. Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Financial Contrast

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 55.91% 12.77% 7.44% Seven Hills Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven Hills Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Seven Hills Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given Seven Hills Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seven Hills Realty Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Seven Hills Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.80 million 6.07 $5.48 million $0.48 10.83 Seven Hills Realty Trust $32.96 million N/A N/A $1.46 8.83

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seven Hills Realty Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 93.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seven Hills Realty Trust pays out 96.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Seven Hills Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Seven Hills Realty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as RMR Mortgage Trust. Seven Hills Realty Trust was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

