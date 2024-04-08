Comparing Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canna-Global Acquisition alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 16.22% 7.95% 7.35%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Canna-Global Acquisition and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $59.58 million 15.99 $9.96 million $0.53 90.00

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canna-Global Acquisition and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.