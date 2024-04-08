Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.53 on Friday. Genfit has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genfit by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genfit during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

See Also

