Piper Sandler Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $85.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MET. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,661,000 after buying an additional 293,925 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after purchasing an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 50.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

