Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $78.76 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,220,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

