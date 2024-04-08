Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $68.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $484,549.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,403.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,765 shares of company stock valued at $24,201,987 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 57.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.