Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 117,314 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 126.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

