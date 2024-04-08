Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $371.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $286.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.40.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $330.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.01. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $331.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 602,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,281,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 72,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

