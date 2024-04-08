Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,523 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8,119.3% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 321,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after purchasing an additional 317,466 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 836,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,547,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,510,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

