Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Everi Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Everi has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $774.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Everi during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Everi by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

