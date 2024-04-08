Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $152.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.62.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $157.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

