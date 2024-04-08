BTIG Research Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $1,800.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $780.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,296.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,439.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $266.00 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,125.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $706.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock worth $97,029,465 in the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

