UBS Group Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $340.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $266.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after buying an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

