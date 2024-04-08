CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

