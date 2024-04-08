CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,890,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,198,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after purchasing an additional 438,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 236.73%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

