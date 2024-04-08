Analysts Set Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Price Target at $27.17

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tanger by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

